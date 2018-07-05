With a single word — “Nope” — a Colorado Springs double-murderer refused to explain himself or express remorse Thursday for back-to-back shooting deaths that led to El Paso County’s first capital case in a decade.
Glen Law Galloway, 46, declined to make a statement as 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner imposed the maximum sentence — life without parole plus 171½ years in the May 2016 slayings of Marcus Anderson and Janice Nam.
Galloway, an ex-Fort Carson soldier, was spared the death penalty two days earlier when a jury failed to agree that aggravating factors outweighed mitigating ones in the crimes, removing the death penalty as an option.
But that didn’t mean Galloway deserved further leniency, Werner said in court, citing the cruelty of Galloway’s crimes and his open contempt in court, from attempts to delay his two-year prosecution to throwing a laptop in protest on the trial’s opening day.
“He narrowly missed my court reporter, who was only doing her job,” Werner said.
Galloway’s court-appointed attorneys likewise declined to address the court and did not say on the record whether Galloway intends to appeal.
Breaking their public silence for the first time since Nam’s murder were her two sisters.
Isabelle Wolfe shook with sobs while describing Galloway as a “coward” who terrorized Janice Nam for two years — then executed her in her bed — because he couldn’t walk away when she broke up with him.
She said she had a “shattered heart” and pleaded for the judge to impose a sentence that would “make him actually care about what he did.”
“One shot wasn’t even enough,” said Shin Nam. “He needed to make sure she died and placed two bullets in her head.”
The Nam sisters described 28-year-old Janice as soft-spoken person who nevertheless spoke her mind. She was goal-oriented, witty and supportive of her friends and family, loved ones said.
Authorities said Nam predicted her death, telling a judge in applying for one of numerous restraining orders that Galloway repeatedly threatened to kill her. She installed cameras in her home and bought two guns.
The murder came five months after Galloway cut off an ankle monitor and went into hiding after being convicted of stalking Nam in the wake of their breakup.
Relatives of Anderson, 56, said the trial left them without answers why Galloway chose to kill him and leave his body in a Colorado Springs storage unit “like a piece of garbage,” his cousin, Monica Gessen, said.
Anderson was homeless and addicted to methamphetamine, the result of personal turmoil that reached a breaking point with the death of his mother.
“He had compassion for the hurt, the lonely and the homeless,” said his sister, Melissa DiGiovanni Anderson. After losing his home and turning to life on the streets, Anderson made sure to find shelter for his two pet birds, persuading a Colorado Springs pet store to board them in exchange for Anderson performing odd jobs around the store.
In comments outside the courtroom, lead prosecutor Reggy Short said he and other members of the prosecution team chose to pursue the death penalty in the case because of Galloway’s relentless violations of legal barriers meant to constrain him and keep the community safe.
“This was a case that in my personal opinion cried out for someone to say, ‘Enough is enough,’” Short said, adding that he would make the same decision again.
Prosecutors previously sought the death of cop-killer Marco Lee in 2007, under then-District Attorney John Newsome, but Lee ended up pleading guilty in exchange for a life sentence plus 167 years.
Whether the verdict in Galloway affects plans for capital cases could grow clear in a matter of days. Prosecutors must decide by Monday whether to pursue the death penalty for two men charged in the March 2017 killings of two Coronado High School students.