Two 14-year-old boys accused of plotting a Columbine-style attack on Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs will be tried as adults.
Fourth Judicial District Judge G. David Miller made the rulings last week, approving a request by El Paso County prosecutors, who argued that the case is too serious for Juvenile Court.
The judge set one boy’s bond at $25,000 and the other’s at $50,000, court records show.
One of the teens pleaded not guilty and is to be tried beginning Oct. 30. The other is expected to be arraigned Aug. 20. They’re charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder.
The teens have been held at Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs since early October, after police said they found evidence that the two were plotting to shoot students and staff at Sabin Middle School, 3605 N. Carefree Circle.
Defense attorneys have argued that the boys were bullied and were simply “venting” or “puffing” by exploring violent fantasies they had no intention of pursuing.
So far, only one of the boys has been released on bond.
In court Tuesday, Miller added a requirement that he be monitored via GPS.
The teen cannot leave his house unless accompanied by an adult, must stay at least 500 yards from Sabin Middle School and is barred from contacting anyone listed as a victim in the case.