CASTLE ROCK • Prosecutors have enough evidence for a Colorado teenager to be tried for a school shooting in a Denver suburb that killed one of his classmates and injured eight others, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Devon Erickson, 19, can be tried on more than 40 criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder, in the May 7 attack on STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver, ruled 18th Judicial District Judge Theresa Slade.
Court records suggest the attack might have been planned by Erickson's friend, Alec McKinney. Written summaries of police interviews with the two suspected shooters portray McKinney as enlisting Erickson in a plan to kill students who bullied McKinney, who identifies as male.
McKinney, 16, has a preliminary hearing set in November on the same charges. His attorneys are seeking to move his case to juvenile court.
During a two-day preliminary hearing, the judge heard testimony that the two got their guns by breaking into a safe at Erickson's house the day of the attack. Slade had only to find probable cause that Erickson committed the crimes, a lower standard than will be required at a trial, and give prosecutors the benefit of the doubt.
Erickson's lawyers stressed that McKinney pressured him to participate. They pointed to a text McKinney sent him shortly before the shooting saying he couldn't launch the attack alone and threatened to harm Erickson, saying he would "f--- you up."
McKinney messaged afterward, "We have it all planned out," and Erickson replied, "Go now," prosecutors said. Nearly simultaneously, surveillance video shows students near the classroom where the shooting happened scattering in reaction, District Attorney George Brauchler said.
The classroom was dark as students watched the movie "The Princess Bride."
Even if Erickson's job was only to make sure no one left the room through one classroom door as McKinney fired from another, Brauchler said, Erickson showed total disregard for life by trying to help his friend kill as many people as possible.
"At the end of the day, this is much like, in for a penny, in for a pound," Brauchler said.
Erickson and McKinney are charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, one of three students who rushed Erickson after he pulled out his gun in the classroom.
They have not entered pleas yet.
Another student tackled McKinney on the other side of the room, but the shooter got away before being handcuffed by the school's armed security guard.
Erickson sat next to his lawyers in court wearing a red jail uniform and a shackle around his waist. He smiled at least once at a small group of people seated on his side of the courtroom, which was packed mostly with school community members, including Castillo's parents in the front row. Underneath his button-down shirt on the hearing's first day, his father wore a T-shirt with his son's photo on it, which he is not allowed to display in court.
After the judge's ruling, John Castillo said his son died fighting "domestic terrorism," saying shootings at schools and at places like Walmart make people afraid to do everyday things.
"We really need to call it what it is," he said.
Erickson told investigators he fired accidentally after being charged and then surrendered his gun. But one of the students who rushed him, Brendan Bialy, said he had to punch Erickson several times before he could pry the gun away. Three empty bullet casings were found on the ground near Erickson and one empty one in the gun after it got stuck inside. That prevented Erickson from firing more bullets, Brauchler said.
The defense argued that two Snapchat videos of McKinney and Erickson in the hours before the shooting — one showing McKinney yelling at Erickson to get the safe open, with the ax visible at the bottom of the screen, and another of McKinney yelling at him to use cocaine — show the pressure he was under.
Slade said Erickson did not try to alert anyone to the attack during times when he was separated from McKinney after the gun theft.
"Your intent can be inferred by your actions, which is 'Go now,' " she said.