A judge Thursday ruled that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office cannot detain suspected undocumented immigrants if they are otherwise eligible for release from jail, despite requests by federal immigration authorities.
The ruling by 4th Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley decided a lawsuit filed in February by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.
In its complaint, the civil liberties group argued that people had been illegally held for "days, weeks, even months" because of a reliance on federal requests the ACLU says have no basis in Colorado law.
“In issuing a very thorough final ruling that concludes the proceedings in state district court, Judge Bentley explained that Colorado sheriffs have no legal authority to enforce federal immigration law by holding individuals at the request of ICE,” ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein said in a statement. “The court ruled that when individuals have posted bond or resolved their criminal case, sheriffs have a clear legal duty to release them.”
The ruling bars Sheriff Bill Elder from honoring federal requests -- or detainers -- asking that suspected undocumented immigrants be held until federal ICE agents can arrive to arrest them.
Federal authorities have previously defended the requests as a lawful and necessary part of their approach to illegal immigration.
It’s unclear if the El Paso County Attorney’s Office plans to appeal.
Bentley’s ruling conflicts with a similar case, in which a different judge permitted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to continue honoring federal detainers pending the outcome of a separate lawsuit by the ACLU.