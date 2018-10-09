Construction of a contentious affordable housing project in Broadmoor Bluffs could begin within a month since its opponents lost yet another bid to derail the project.
El Paso County District Judge Michael McHenry denied the Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association’s latest challenge to The Ridge, a 60-unit complex catering to low-income individuals and families.
His ruling last week signaled the third and most decisive defeat for the neighborhood group since it began fighting the project and its developer nearly two years ago. And it marked the latest turn in a bitter battle that has included accusations by the developer of discrimination and civil rights violations.
The Broadmoor Bluffs group has maintained that its opposition was aimed at ensuring the safety of The Ridge’s future tenants and neighbors. But a few neighborhood residents and others have criticized the group for appearing to take a “not in my backyard” stance against low-income families.
In announcing the ruling Tuesday, the developer vowed to begin building the apartments within 30 days — 1½ years later than initially planned.
“It’s affirmation that we did a thorough job and the city did a thorough job,” said Daryn Murphy, a vice president for Wisconsin-based Commonwealth Development Corp. “It feels good. We haven’t given up on the project.”
But the neighborhood association’s leader said the fight might not be over.
“We’re disappointed, and we’re looking at our options,” including an appeal, said association Chairman Dan Martin.
McHenry’s ruling dismissed each concern aired by the neighborhood group, saying the project did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor did it run aground of city codes.
In each instance, McHenry said, the City Council acted appropriately in approving the project by a 6-3 vote.
McHenry also ruled that Councilwoman Jill Gaebler did nothing wrong by not recusing herself, though she previously worked for Colorado Springs nonprofit Greccio Housing, a partner in the project.
Greccio Executive Director Lee Patke remained undeterred by the possibility of further appeals.
“The likelihood that they’d prevail is pretty low, and it’s low enough that we have a confidence level that we’re going to move forward,” Patke said.
Construction is expected to last 12 to 14 months on the $14 million project near Colorado 115 and South Academy Boulevard, behind a Safeway.
The group’s appeals pressured the developers, who faced a November 2019 deadline to complete the project. The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, which approved millions of dollars in low-income housing tax credits for the project, set the deadline.
Murphy said the authority since has extended that deadline to Dec. 31, 2020.
The ruling did not affect a fair housing complaint filed by Commonwealth against Martin’s group and two other Broadmoor Bluffs organizations.
That case’s status is unclear, because the Colorado Civil Rights Division does not confirm whether investigations are underway.