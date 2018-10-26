An attempted murder trial ended in a judge declaring a mistrial Friday after the jury forewoman admitted sending her boyfriend text messages while evidence was being heard and during deliberations.
Among the numerous notes the woman sent was one telling the boyfriend the jury was about to deliver its verdict on the defendant, Simon Peter Escamilla.
“We’re about to convict him,” she said in a text to him on Friday afternoon, while she and her fellow jurors were supposed to be in confidential deliberations.
Instead of announcing the jury’s decision in court, 4th Judicial District Judge Theresa Cisneros ordered the trial scrapped. She said the frequency of the messages — many sent while the trial was in progress — raised questions about whether the woman was focusing on the evidence.
Cisneros also said both the woman and her boyfriend were evasive during questioning, making it hard to know if they were honest about the extent of their communications.
The forewoman and her boyfriend squirmed as Cisneros called them one at a time to the stand and made them read aloud from their phones. Many of the messages were flirtatious. In others, they traded observations about people in court, including someone they called “McGrumpy.”
Both denied discussing opinions about testimony or the credibility of witnesses.
Prosecutors fought the defense’s motion for a mistrial, saying nothing in the texts violated Escamilla’s right to a fair trial.
After losing the argument, they asked the judge to hold the forewoman in contempt for violating repeated court orders barring communications with anyone not on the jury. Because the misconduct occurred outside the judge’s presence, Cisneros said it would be up to the District Attorney’s Office to pursue a citation.
The Gazette is withholding the woman’s name because it’s unclear if a ticket would be issued.
Escamilla, 27, is accused of shooting a woman in the face last March, allegedly over fears she had witnessed him shooting at another person as she drove past in the Knob Hill neighborhood east of the Olympic Training Center.
According to prosecutors, Escamilla got back in a truck, followed her car seven blocks to her home, and shot her at point-blank range as she sat in the driver’s seat.
The judge’s decision to scrap the trial left victim Jannell Kilgore in tears. Kilgore nearly died, authorities say, and spent more than a week in a hospital as doctors tried to repair damage to her tongue and teeth.
“I have to do this all over again,” she said in a quavering voice. “I’ve wanted closure for so long, and this was my chance at closure.”
She said the jury forewoman and her boyfriend “should be in jail.”
Attorneys for Escamilla argue that police arrested the wrong man, citing the victim’s own recollections that the shooter was black, not Hispanic. They declined to comment after the mistrial.
Escamilla was ordered to return to court Monday so that a new trial could be scheduled.