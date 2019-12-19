The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the local District Court bench.
Judge Larry E. Schwartz is set to retire in May after 22 years on the bench. The 4th Judicial District comprises El Paso and Teller counties.
Applications are due Jan. 16. A six-person nominating commission will select three candidates, and Gov. Jared Polis will appoint one of them.
Applicants must have at least five years of experience practicing law in Colorado. The current annual salary is $173,248. The chosen applicant will serve a provisional term of two years before going up for a retention vote by the public.
Judges who are retained serve six-year terms.
The members of the nominating commission are Larry Gaddis, Juan Moreno, Mary Linden, Jennifer George and Joshua Brooks, all of Colorado Springs; and Philip Mella of Woodland Park.