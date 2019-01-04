Patrick Frazee, who is accused of killing his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, is in court for a motions hearing.
1:31 p.m.
The prosecution has dropped a request to bar Patrick Frazee from learning the contents of his arrest affidavit, which will remained sealed to the public.
This sidesteps a potentially controversial issue about the defendant's right to know allegations against him.
4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells, who replaced Judge Lin Billings Vela during routine shuffling among the judges, did not decide whether to allow consumptive testing of pieces of evidence so small that they may be destroyed during testing. Jennifer Viehman, of the District Attorney's Office, said it is no longer a "critical issue."
Sells also approved a request by Frazee's attorney, Adam Steigerwald, to postpone his client's Jan. 29 evidentiary review until Feb. 19.
Frazee, donning his green-striped jail jumpsuit, confirmed he is willing to waive his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days.
--
A Teller County man is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday for a motions hearing that will determine if prosecutors will be allowed to destroy evidence in the apparent slaying of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, in order to test it.
The judge is also expected to rule on a protective order that would bar Patrick Frazee’s own attorneys from sharing with him the contents of his arrest affidavit.
Frazee, 32, was charged Monday with five felonies — two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder — and jailed without bond in the disappearance and apparent killing of the 29-year-old Berreth.
No one else has been charged in the case.
Prosecutors asked a judge Monday for permission to conduct "consumptive testing" on the evidence in question in Friday's hearing.
That means the item is so small that it will be destroyed by testing, said Phil Dubois, a longtime Colorado Springs attorney. A droplet of blood, a hair follicle or skin oil left on an object — potentially bearing DNA — are all possibilities.
The judge ordered prosecutors to provide Frazee’s attorneys with a copy of the arrest affidavit laying out grounds for his arrest. Prosecutors asked for a protective order barring the defense from even discussing the document with their client, prompting the defense to object, calling that unconstitutional.
A judge ruled Thursday that Berreth's family will retain temporary custody of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee.
The toddler had remained with Frazee during the nearly month-long search for Berreth before he was arrested Dec. 21.
Frazee's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.
