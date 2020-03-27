The 4th Judicial District chief judge on Friday rescinded all jury summonses in El Paso and Teller counties from Monday through April 3, the latest precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order cancels at least 41 trials in Colorado Springs and 10 trials in Cripple Creek, the online court docket shows. In each case, the defendants involved must appear in court as judges determine the status of their cases.
The El Paso County courthouse is closed to the public through April 10, except for “matters of most immediate concern,” including petitions for restraining orders and emergency custody arrangements. The courthouse doors are locked at 2 p.m. each day through that period.
Most trials through April 17 have likewise been postponed, except for those with imminent speedy trial deadlines.