Patrick Frazee, the Florissant rancher accused in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, was in court Friday.
For the latest updates, follow @lancebenzel on Twitter.
In Cripple Creek for #PatrickFrazee’s pre-trial motions hearing in the alleged murder of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth. Stay tuned for significant updates. @csgazette— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
Judge postpones ruling on defense request to throw out #PatrickFrazee’s incriminating statements on Dec. 26 to a Teller DHS worker, when he was jailed. @csgazette #KelseyBerreth— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
During that interview, #PatrickFrazee claimed to have repeatedly communicated with #KelseyBerreth in days after authorities say she was already dead, describing how Berreth asked him to watch their daughter. @csgazette— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
Defense argued this was effectively a coercive interview, bc DHS worker asked incriminating questions claiming she was concerned about child. @csgazette #PatrickFrazee— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
It was a violation of #PatrickFrazee’s constitutional rights against self-incrimination, attorney Adam Steigerwald said.— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman says it wasn’t an interrogation in any sense. DHS worker wasn’t a cop, and told #PatrickFrazee he could skip any question. Her interest was in determining who would be fitting guardian.— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
“She was not working at the behest of law enforcement or knowledge of law enforcement,” Viehman said. “She was doing her job.” #PatrickFrazee— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
Judge Scott Sells says he hopes to rule by Aug. 30 whether #PatrickFrazee’s statements that day will be admissible at trial. @csgazette #KelseyBerreth— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
DA Dan May states his office “made conscious decision” not to pursue death penalty against #PatrickFrazee. Informed all parties, he says. Gazette was among 1st to report when deadline lapsed with no court filings. @csgazette— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
That’s a wrap on today’s motions hearing. #PatrickFrazee is due to return to court in Cripple Creek on Oct. 18 for a pre-trial hearing, 10 days before start of his trial. @csgazette #KelseyBerreth— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) August 23, 2019
--
Patrick Frazee, the Florissant rancher accused in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, is in court Friday.
A motions hearing set for 9 a.m. before 4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells in Cripple Creek is expected to address remaining legal issues ahead of Frazee’s trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 28, lasting up to three weeks.
Charged with six counts, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the 33-year-old Frazee faces a life sentence in prison if convicted of the top charge.
Berreth, 29, disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, and though her body hasn’t been found, authorities say blood and other evidence shows she was slain in her Woodland Park condominium. Authorities searching Frazee’s ranch later found half-completed forms seeking custody of the couple’s toddler daughter, suggesting a possible motive.
Follow The Gazette's coverage of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth.
Their daughter, Kaylee, was in Frazee’s custody during the three-week search for his missing fiancee. The girl is now in the custody of Berreth’s parents, who are fighting to become permanent guardians.
An Idaho nurse linked to Frazee has pleaded guilty in the case, admitting that she drove cross-country with Berreth’s cellphone at Frazee’s request, trying to make it look as if the victim left Colorado of her own will.
That woman, Krystal Lee Kenney, faces up to 18 months in prison at the conclusion of the case against Frazee.