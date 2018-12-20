CRIPPLE CREEK • A judge Thursday said she needs up to two weeks to decide on a new sentence for a man who admitted killing his mother and stepfather at their Woodland Park home as a teenager in 1992.
The judge’s announcement in court means that Jacob Patrick Ind must wait to learn if he will be freed from prison after serving more than 25 years for the killings of Pamela and Kermode Jordan when he was 15.
“This case has weighed heavily on my heart and mind,” 4th Judicial District Judge Lin Billings Vela said after more than three hours of testimony and arguments.
The judge said she intends to rule, either in writing or verbally, within 14 days.
The comments came after an emotional hearing that pitted Ind’s supporters, who called the murders a product of lifelong physical and sexual abuse, against those who say Ind is a fabricator who killed his parents in cold blood. The Jordans were beaten, stabbed, shot and sprayed in the face with bear mace in an attack lasting more than five minutes.
“This case has torn apart various family members,” prosecutor Beth Reed said.
Ind, who smiled and waved at supporters when entering the courtroom, trembled in a blue suit as he pleaded for his release. He said he had been “brainwashed” to accept his abuse, and that he felt he had no other option but to kill.
“All I want is to be a good husband and father,” he said in a quavering voice. “I’m not a threat to anyone.”
Among those in the gallery was Denise Ind, an Irish woman who learned of Ind through a PBS documentary that profiled his crime and ensuing trial in 1994. They struck up a correspondence that turned romantic, and later married.
In addressing the court, she called Ind an “infinitely gentle” stepfather to her young son — nothing at all like the “psychopathic killer” he’s been made out to be — and asked the judge to impose the minimum sentence available.
“Jacob deserves to have a chance at a life on the outside,” she said.
Now 41, Ind faces between 32 and 72 years in prison, raising the possibility he could be released, given that he will receive credit for 26 years he’s spent in custody.
His shot at freedom comes 14 months after Denver District Judge Jane Tidball set aside his life sentence and ordered that he receive a new trial. The ruling came after Tidball found Ind had been improperly kept from taking the stand in his defense by one of his trial attorneys.
Instead of taking his case to a second trial, Ind pleaded guilty in November to reduced charges of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors on Thursday pushed back at Ind’s claims of abuse, saying he made no such allegations to Woodland Park police after the murders, nor to the treatment professionals who evaluated him.
“This was a premeditated, violent, disgusting choice by Jacob Ind,” Reed said. “The only acceptable sentence is the maximum sentence in this case.”
Reed said Ind plotted for three months how he would kill his parents, and followed through only after enlisting a similarly troubled classmate.
That man, Gabriel “Major” Adams, 18, was probably mentally ill, she said. He frequently wore camouflage, believing he had served in Vietnam in a prior life. Adams was convicted of first-degree murder at a separate trial and sentenced to life in prison. He committed suicide in prison in 2014.
Reed said prosecutors agreed to plea talks at the request of some of Ind’s family members, who want to move on, and in recognition of changing attitudes regarding sentences for youthful killers.
Among those unwilling to forgive was Pamela Jordan’s younger sister, Beth L. Parentice, who denied claims of abuse and called Ind an unrepentant killer.
“He’s never said sorry to any of us, and I don’t think he is. It’s frightening to think he will be out on the street,” she said.
In a letter submitted by the defense, another of Jordan’s sisters took Ind’s side, describing a cold, unloving atmosphere in the Jordan home. She said she believed Ind’s accounts of abuse.
Dr. David Caster, a Colorado Springs psychiatrist who evaluated Ind before his 1994 trial, likewise said Ind’s conduct was consistent with that of an abuse victim. He called it unsurprising that Ind and his older brother failed to report abuse, saying children are often incapable of speaking up about abuse.
Ezra Alder, a social worker who has worked with Ind since 2015, said Ind’s eyes water when he talks about a life with his wife and stepson.
Those aren’t the thoughts of a “monster,” Alder said, adding, “Those are dreams and aspirations of a human being.”
Ind’s biological father, Charles Ind, also addressed the court, saying he has prayed for Jacob Ind’s release on a daily basis.
Since his incarceration, Ind has largely kept out of trouble, obtaining a paralegal certificate and a Ph.D. in theology, his attorney, Nicole Mooney, said.
In prisons plagued by violence and despair, she said, “Jacob chose a focus on learning, on God, on family and friends.”
“There is no risk to the community,” Mooney said.