A judge postponed a hearing for Letecia Stauch on Friday, giving her more time to review a massive amount of evidence in preparation to represent herself at trial in the killing of her 11-year-old stepson.

Letecia Stauch, 37, expressed concerns over her ability to review the report, explaining that she is only allowed two hours a week in the jail library.

“So, I’m not sure how I am supposed to review it all in two hours, once a week,” Stauch told Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner.

“Well part of the issue here is that you’ve elected to represent yourself,” Werner said. “We’ve talked about the burdens.”

Werner appointed veteran Colorado Springs attorney Josh Tolini as her advisory counsel, who Werner said “satisfies the issue.”

Tolini said he delivered about 1,400 pages of discovery to Stauch this week, but Stauch told the judge that she hasn't reviewed the documents since jail staff confiscated them.

The judge ordered that a new copy, which redacts personal information of witnesses involved in the case, be provided to Stauch to review.

The judge granted Stauch's request to represent herself last week, asserting that Stauch had “knowingly” maintained her right to fire her public defenders and represent herself in trial.

She brushed off the judge’s concerns that she would fail to effectively present her case, citing 30,000 pages of discovery documents. She referenced two pieces of evidence that she said would prove her innocence, calling it “an ace in the hole.”

Stauch is charged with first-degree murder and other counts on allegations that she killed Gannon inside their Lorson Ranch home in January 2020 before dumping his body in a rural area near Colorado 105 and South Perry Park Road in Douglas County.