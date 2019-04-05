CRIPPLE CREEK — A judge agreed Friday to postpone the arraignment hearing for a man suspecting of bludgeoning his fiancee to death with a baseball bat and burning her body at his family's Teller County ranch.
Patrick Frazee, 32, was expected to enter his plea Friday morning in Cripple Creek. His attorney requested the delay pending forensic testing that has not been completed.
Prosecutors did not object.
"It's particularly important that everyone have the results of the testing that is being done," Judge Scott Sells said.
District Attorney Dan May would not comment on what items are under scrutiny, saying he is barred by law from answering.
Investigators previously said in testimony and court records that they are testing items ranging from adult molars to apparent blood found at the Frazee family ranch.
Frazee faces six felonies: Two counts of first-degree murder under different theories; three counts of solicitation of murder; and tampering with a body.
His arraignment was rescheduled for May 24. If Frazee pleads not guilty a trial would be scheduled at that time.