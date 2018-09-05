An Uber driver who picked up the suspect in the shooting of a Colorado Springs police officer shortly before the attack will get her car back from the police impound lot after not being able to work for more than a month.
Carrie Ward’s car must be returned no later than Monday, which will give the defense of the suspected shooter — Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi — enough time to look through the vehicle for any remaining evidence and take photos, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Jann DuBois said.
Al Khammasi, an Iraqi refugee, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Cem Duzel, 30, on Aug. 2. Duzel was transported to a hospital in Englewood for rehabilitation Aug. 28.
Ward fears that her gray sedan may no longer run, though, because of an August hailstorm that destroyed numerous vehicles across Colorado Springs.
“It’s great that it’s being returned,” she said after Wednesday’s brief hearing, “but it was damaged by hail while it was at the impound lot, so it’s useless.”
Ward did not comment further.
Ward was summoned to pick up Al Khammasi and two of his friends on the night of the shooting, but she kicked them out of her car after the suspect grew belligerent, The Gazette has reported. The shooting happened nearby a short time later, and Ward’s car was seized as evidence.
Of particular importance is a dashcam in the car that may contain evidentiary footage, said Al Khammasi’s court-appointed attorney Jennifer Chu.
Al Khammasi did not attend Wednesday’s hearing. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.
Contact the writer: 636-0193