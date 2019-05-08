A 23-year-old Uber customer who beat up and tried to sexually assault a driver in her 60s after requesting a ride in downtown Colorado Springs is headed to prison.
Judge Gregory Werner sentenced Raydrian Tyree Scott to four years in prison for robbery, followed by 10 years to life on intensive sex offender supervision, in a Sept. 10 carjacking that left driver Lorraine Ahlswede, 63, bloodied and shaken.
Authorities say the sexual assault attempt was to force “compliance” from Ahlswede as he stole her 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, and that she also was bitten on the face.
“I don’t bear him any ill will, but I don’t want him free to hurt anyone else,” the woman said after a hearing at which Scott and his attorney blamed his conduct on an untreated mental illness.
The attack came at 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Dale Street, a few weeks after a different Uber driver was involved in a dispute with a man who shot a Colorado Springs police officer moments after getting kicked out of her car.
The incidents highlighted risks faced by the ride-share’s freelance workers, who often drive during odd hours to help make ends meet. Drivers for Uber and Lyft, who use their own vehicles, went on strike Wednesday demanding better compensation among other improvements.
Ahlswede said she turned to Uber to supplement a fixed income. She still picks up fares, even if it’s a little harder to feel safe since her attack.
“You get back on the horse,” she said. “I just happened to get in the way of a predator.”
Public defender Christopher Witt said Scott had a long history of mental health diagnoses and wasn’t on his medication at the time of the attack. Scott apologized in court and pledged to stay on medications and live a law-abiding life.
He had faced two to six years in prison.