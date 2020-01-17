More than a year after a judge declared a mistrial after a juror texted her boyfriend advance word of what she said was an imminent guilty verdict, a Colorado Springs man is waiting to see if a new jury will convict him of attempted murder.
Simon Peter Escamilla, 28, is accused of stalking a woman through the Knob Hill neighborhood in a stolen pickup and shooting her in the face after she pulled up in front of her house. Moments earlier, she had witnessed him shooting at another person outside a 7-Eleven across from the U.S. Olympic Training Center, authorities say.
A nine-woman, three-man jury began deliberations at his four-day re-trial about 11 a.m. — and this time, a judge took no chances in allowing them access to their phones.
The panel was made to surrender all electronic devices before heading in to the jury room, and a judge sternly warned prosecutors to make sure a computer used to review exhibits didn't have online capability.
“If it does, then it does not go back there with them,” said 4th Judicial District Judge Lin Billings Vela, warning prosecutors to "double-check" a computer used to view exhibits during deliberations.
Billings Vela said many judges have since begun ordering that juries surrender phones while debating verdicts, though it wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the practice has become. Prior to the earlier mistrial, it was common for judges to allow jurors access to their phones, albeit under strict orders that they not use them for research or to communicate about the case.
Escamilla’s first trial was scrapped in October 2018 when it emerged that the jury forewoman had sent dozens of text messages to her boyfriend as he sat in the gallery viewing the trial. One such message mocked a defense attorney as “McGrumpy” and another offered a preview of the verdict before it was delivered to the judge, saying, “We’re about to convict him.”
Between the first trial and second, Escamilla fired his public defenders and sought to represent himself, before he was appointed a new attorney.
The decision by then-Judge Theresa Cisneros to scrap the first trial left victim Jannell Kilgore in tears. Kilgore nearly died when a bullet ripped through her jaw, tongue and teeth.
“I have to do this all over again,” she told The Gazette in October 2018. “I’ve wanted closure for so long, and this was my chance at closure.”
Kilgore said the jury forewoman and her boyfriend “should be in jail.” It’s unclear if contempt charges were pursued. Cisneros retired in January 2019.
During closing arguments on Friday, prosecutors Amy Foley and Shelby Crow recounted allegations that, after Kilgore witnessed Escamilla fire shots outside 7-Eleven, 525 N. Union Blvd., Escamilla got in a stolen gray truck, followed her car seven blocks to her home on Iowa Street, and shot her at point-blank range as she sat in the driver’s seat.
Escamilla’s attorney, Bill Griffin, said police arrested the wrong man, citing the victim’s recollection the shooter was black and driving in a red pickup, among other discrepancies that prosecutors attributed to the trauma of the attack.
In calling the mistrial, Cisneros said the frequency of the messages — many sent while the trial was in progress — raised questions about whether the forewoman was focusing on the evidence.
Cisneros also said the woman and her boyfriend were evasive during questioning, making it hard to know if they were honest about the extent of their communications.