A 31-year-old Colorado Springs halfway house resident who contracted COVID-19 while in custody was granted a monthlong furlough on Friday to recuperate.
Dana Marie Lujan will be released from a ComCor halfway house at 3950 N. Nevada Ave., under an order by 4th Judicial District Judge Erin Sokol. Lujan must check in with halfway house managers via a phone application while she is out of custody.
She was ordered to return to ComCor on May 7 to resume her sentence, although the furlough could be extended because of her illness, the order said.
“I think that she’s going to be in a much more comfortable situation to recover,” said her attorney, Joshua Tolini. Lujan will stay with her sister, who has a room set aside where Lujan can be kept separate from her sister and her sister’s family, Tolini said.
ComCor is one of two private companies that provide jail and prison alternatives under a contract with El Paso County. ComCor operates three residential facilities housing roughly 300 people. Lujan became the first resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Although no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at ComCor , a "few" residents were displaying possible symptoms of the illness and were isolated "out of an abundance of caution," said El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt. She did not provide the number of residents in isolation.
Tolini filed a motion for Lujan's release on Thursday, reporting that Lujan had received one dose of Tylenol for her fever and was fed “primarily bags of chips and tap water.” Tolini said ComCor disputed that account. ComCor Executive Director Mark Wester didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.
Wester this week defended ComCor’s response to the COVID-19 threat, saying that planning began in early March. Each resident received one N95 mask and the kitchen staff began regularly disinfecting surfaces. The 87 residents at the 3950 N. Nevada Ave. campus were locked down and temporarily stopped from participating in work release, he said.
Residents told The Gazette they have little opportunity to keep distant from other people. Women sleep in rooms that house between four and 12 people, and some other residential buildings have as many 20-30 people sleeping in close quarters in bunk beds.
The woman who fell ill was given her own room and kept in isolation, Wester said.
Hewitt said the halfway house stopped accepting new residents after learning of the infection.
An industrial hygienist was sent in Thursday to sanitize rooms at the North Nevada Avenue location, and a different company was sent to assist with cleaning at ComCor’s two other facilities, she said.
Hewitt said in a statement that ComCor is doing twice-daily checks of all residents and staff members, looking for symptoms.
“Public Health is working to review the facility’s infection control policy and provide guidance as needed,” Hewitt said in a statement.