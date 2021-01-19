The stepmother of slain 11-year-old Gannon Stauch is competent for trial, a judge found Tuesday in ending a more than six-month pause in the case against her.
The ruling by 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner means that Letecia Stauch, 37, is again back on track for a trial.
The judge scheduled a two-day preliminary hearing for March 11 and 12. That's where prosecutors will lay out the evidence against her. The judge must decide if there's enough evidence to support the charges against her, including first-degree murder.
The judge will also decide at the conclusion of the March hearing if Stauch will be eligible for bail. That determination depends on the strength of the evidence against her. If the judge decides she is likely to be convicted at trial, she will not be eligible for bail.
Stauch appeared via videolink from the El Paso County jail.
Wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and a surgical-style facemask, she paced in a small room and frequently looked through a small window in the room's only door. She did not address the court.
The case against her has been on hold since June, when Werner granted a defense request that she be evaluated for competency.
Her first evaluation, in September, found she was competent.
During Tuesday's hearing, Werner announced that a second evaluation by defense expert Dr. Jackie Grimmett reached the same conclusion, leading the judge to find that she is competent.
In Colorado, competency means that a defendant has a rational understanding of the case against them and can effectively assist in their defense.