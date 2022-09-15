Letecia Stauch’s case is again in limbo after a judge on Thursday said he needed more input from law enforcement and health professionals on safety concerns surrounding Stauch’s second sanity evaluation before moving closer to setting a trial date.

The further delay comes just weeks after another inconclusive status conference on Aug. 25, when Stauch most recently appeared in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. During that hearing, Judge Gregory Werner said he had received the highly anticipated results of Stauch’s previous mental health evaluation, conducted by the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, that found her sane at the time of her alleged killing of 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

But during that hearing, Stauch’s defense attorneys said they planned to challenge CMHIP’s findings and requested that a new evaluation be conducted by an out-of-state psychiatrist. They also asked that Stauch remain at CMHIP while the new evaluation is being conducted, and that she wear an electroencephalographic (EEG) monitor for 72 hours during the exam.

EEG monitors are wrapped around a patient’s head to gather and monitor brain-wave data.

Stauch has been awaiting trial for more than two years on charges of killing her stepson, Gannon, in January 2020. Delays have occurred, in part, due to the need for the mental health evaluation; initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

During the Aug. 25 hearing, prosecutors raised concern that CMHIP might refuse to hold Stauch while an outside professional conducts her next evaluation. Werner said Stauch’s attorneys would have to work personally with the hospital to reach an agreement, and scheduled them to update the court on the hospital’s decision on Thursday.

But CMHIP has not responded to the defense’s multiple phone calls and attempts to get its help, said Josh Tolini, one of Stauch’s attorneys.

Though Tolini offered the El Paso County jail or Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo as alternative locations able to house Stauch during the evaluation, Werner said he was not ready to order the evaluation until he had more information on how the EEG monitor would “impact potential diagnosis” as well as the chances that the device would yield a “definitive” sanity result.

He also said he wanted more input from law enforcement officers on what their “security and safety concerns are” for Stauch and those around her during the evaluation.

Stauch faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020. She also apparently tried to resist appearing in court Thursday, delaying the hearing by nearly an hour.

“We had a conversation a while back about you needing to be here, and what it would look like if you (refuse),” Werner said to Stauch directly at the end of the hearing. He said he has ordered deputies to use “all force reasonably necessary” to make sure Stauch leaves the jail on court days."

“One thing you do not have a choice about going forward is whether you’re going to appear,” he told Stauch.

In a rare outburst from the defendant, Stauch said she “did not refuse court” but “refused to go without hygiene,” before telling a nearby deputy that they “can’t refuse toilet paper” to inmates and complained that the transport van lacked air conditioning. Her attorneys and the deputy escorted her out of the courtroom.

Werner scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Oct. 13, when he expects to hear from the county jail commander, other law enforcement agents and the defense team about their security concerns and the effectiveness of the EEG monitor.

Tolini also said he plans to subpoena one of CMHIP’s doctors to provide information on whether the state hospital will house Stauch during her second exam.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since then after she was extradited back to Colorado. In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.