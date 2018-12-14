A child homicide case against a 23-year-old Fountain mother is at a “standstill” because the El Paso County Coroner’s Office hasn't determined what killed her 14-month-old daughter, a judge said Friday.
Attorneys for Lauren Olivia Sierra argued that a delayed autopsy report adds to “extreme” uncertainty whether she did anything to contribute to the Aug. 4 death of Sophia Eliana Fundora.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Marla Prudek, meanwhile, asserted a wider problem affecting homicide prosecutions in El Paso County.
“This seems to be a pattern with the Coroner’s Office," Prudek said. "They never seem to be able to get an autopsy together in anything less than months and months and months.”
The complaints surfaced in court after attorneys announced that Sophia's autopsy report remains pending more than three months after the girl’s death.
In response, Prudek postponed a key evidentiary hearing over the issue for the third time and granted a defense motion to lower Sierra's bond, cutting it from $50,000 to $25,000.
The judge didn't identify other cases held up by autopsy delays.
Reached by phone after the hearing, El Paso County Coroner-elect Dr. Leon Kelly defended the the Coroner’s Office's track record.
In 2017, the average turnaround time for autopsy reports was 25 days from exam to completion, according to figures he supplied.
The office exceeded a standard set by the office's accrediting body, The National Association of Medical Examiners, which requires that fewer than 10 percent of cases exceed 60 days, he said. In El Paso County, less than 5 percent fell into that category.
“Child deaths in alleged abuse cases are the most complicated cases that medical examiners ever deal with,” Kelly said. “Our office’s job is to get the results right. It’s far more important to be right than to be fast.”
Completing Sophia’s autopsy report requires additional genetic testing to rule out possible contributors to the death, Kelly said.
That testing should be complete within a week, he added.
A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment on the delay.
Sierra called 911 on Aug. 28 after finding her daughter unresponsive with blue lips in her family's room at the Ute Motel, 599 Crest Drive, Fountain.
Among points of contention in the case is whether brain trauma identified after the child’s death was from abuse or neglect.
A felony child abuse charge alleges that she failed to seek medical care even as the toddler battled fevers for several weeks before her death. The girl's body was also covered in bruises.
If convicted, Sierra faces up to 24 years in prison, and possibly more if prosecutors allege aggravation or special circumstances.
Sierra told Fountain police that her daughter fell sick after eating at the fast-food restaurant where she worked.
The woman admitted that she knew she should have brought her daughter for medical care but wanted her to get better on her own, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Public defender Cayce Duncan said her client did nothing wrong and is eager to clear her name.
Sierra and her family had recently moved to Colorado from Florida. Her youngest child has since returned to Florida with the child’s father, and her oldest child is in the custody of Sierra’s mother in the Colorado Springs area.
The woman has been in the El Paso County jail since Aug. 28.
If she posts bond, Sierra is required to stay at a women’s recovery shelter, where she must submit to random drug tests and make daily check-ins with a residential manager.
She is expected to return to court on Jan. 31 for a preliminary hearing.