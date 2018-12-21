Unless new evidence surfaces in the deadly shooting of a maintenance worker at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, prosecutors are unlikely to convict the man they say pulled the trigger, a judge said Friday.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs offered a withering appraisal of the case against Jeremy DeWayne Jones, 41, who is accused of first-degree murder in the Sept. 18 death of Raymond Daniel McCall.
After three hours of testimony, Grohs said the evidence boiled down to a single eyewitness whose story is riddled with holes.
“The court is suspicious about him, his statements and his credibility,” she said, citing an absence of physical evidence.
Despite her critiques, Grohs ruled there was probable cause to try Jones for murder, noting the lax standard that governs evidentiary hearings in Colorado. Under the law, all disputes over the facts must be decided in the prosecution’s favor at this stage of criminal proceedings.
But under a trial standard — where charges must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt — prosecutors failed to establish that Jones is in “substantial danger” of a first-degree murder conviction, the judge found.
Grohs set bond for Jones at $100,000, citing the thin case against him and the fact that his children and girlfriend live in Colorado Springs.
Prosecutors had requested a $500,000 bond, saying that his two prior felony convictions, including for armed robbery, made him a danger to the community. The judge noted the convictions were nearly 20 years old, and that Jones went five years without committing an offense while under supervision following his release from prison for robbery.
Jones and McCall were maintenance workers and residents at the Pine Creek Village Apartments, 850 Chapman Drive, where McCall was shot, police testified.
Surveillance footage showed McCall, 39, speaking with two other men in the parking lot before they part ways and walk off-camera.
Moments later, authorities say, McCall was shot in the head at point-blank range in an attack that came outside the camera’s view.
Investigators allege that Jones was one of the men seen with McCall before the shooting, and a witness said he saw Jones shoot McCall from his patio.
Under cross-examination, detective Greg Wilhelmi acknowledged that the witness initially denied seeing or hearing anything.
When he stepped forward with his accusation against Jones, the man’s story was inconsistent and plainly contradicted by the video, the judge found. For example, the witness omitted the presence of a different man, who can be seen walking past the camera around the time of the shooting.
That person was later found hiding in the witness’s bathroom, wearing a shirt bearing a blood stain, a detective acknowledged.
Attorneys for Jones suggested that the eyewitness could have been lying to shield possible involvement by his friend. Police did not disclose whether blood on the man’s shirt had been tested.
The investigation into McCall’s shooting involved the use of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s recently installed gunshot detection system, which uses an array of sensors on the southeast side to pinpoint when and where guns are fired.
The military-grade system — tested days earlier — determined the shooting happened at 10:05:38, police said.
Police installed the sensors in September in high-crime areas, with cooperation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Gunshot detection systems are in use in more than 90 cities across the county, including New York City and Chicago.
Jones is expected to return to court Jan. 24.