A judge Thursday vacated his contempt finding against a public defender sanctioned in October after citing risks from a countywide spike in coronavirus infections when refusing an order to represent his client at trial.
The reversal by 4th Judicial District Judge Robert Lowery came during what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing for Adam Steigerwald, a 13-year veteran of the Colorado Springs branch of the Office of Colorado State Public Defender.
"I am satisfied that a lesson has been learned," Lowrey told Steigerwald in throwing out the contempt finding. "There are better ways to handle these things than what happened in this courtroom."
Steigerwald had faced up to six months in jail and a possible fine.
Lowery held Steigerwald in contempt Oct. 27, the day the attorney was supposed to be in court with a client accused of assault. The judge told Steigerwald that his willingness to ignore an order could sow “chaos” in court.
The judge’s reversal comes three weeks before his scheduled retirement at the end of March after 22 years on the bench.
During an hour-and-a-half long hearing, Steigerwald apologized to the judge and said rising infection rates added to an “extraordinarily stressful” time when he was struggling to fulfill his professional obligations amid strains caused by the pandemic.
“I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” he said.
