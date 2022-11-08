An El Paso County judge on Tuesday denied a motion by the defense to declare a mistrial in the case of Dermot Blake, who is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing his wife.

On Monday afternoon, defense attorney Daniel King argued to the court that the prosecution had failed to disclose evidence to the defense that King claims would have drastically changed how they would have chosen to represent Blake, 34, at trial.

King told Judge Samuel Evig that the evidence was 100 gigabytes of phone data from Blake's wife, Tashianna Blake, that allegedly showed evidence of her having an affair.

King stated that evidence was only disclosed to the defense on Friday afternoon, thus compromising the possible defense choices King had to represent Blake.

"We've never been able to look at that," King stated to Evig on Monday about the discovery. "They (the prosecution) failed to discover it to us."

But prosecutor Kelson Castain said the prosecution had disclosed the phone data to the defense on two occasions in the spring of 2022, and that records showed they had downloaded the data.

Additionally, Castain stated he "found it hard to believe" that the defense didn't know of the possible affair Tashianna Blake was having, and that if any affair played a role in her death they should have already known about it after representing Dermot Blake for over a year.

King also stated that the individual who had the alleged affair with Tashianna Blake lied to police about the relationship in an interview, but Castain said the individual hadn't been interviewed by police at all.

Evig ruled against the defense Tuesday morning, declining to order a mistrial.

He said the prosecution made a good faith effort to give all required discovery to the defense well in advance of the required time period for trial, and that the defense had raised no issues about the discovery prior to trial, even stating they were ready for trial on two occasions in the weeks leading up to the trial.

Evig also stated he felt he couldn't declare a mistrial based on the defense possibly having a different case strategy and not a definitive fact that it would.

"I'm struggling to find substantial prejudice," Evig said in his ruling.

However, Evig acknowledged that the alleged discovery violation could be reviewed by an appeal court in the future.

"A court higher than this one will decide this issue," Evig said at the end of his ruling.

Dermot Blake is accused of killing his wife in February 2021.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details that on the night of Feb. 20 around midnight, Dermot Blake allegedly ordered his two daughters — 7 and 5 years old at the time — to come out of their room.

The oldest of the daughters told police she and her sister came out of the room to find their mother, Tashianna Blake, covered in blood and telling her husband she was sorry.

Then, according to the 7-year-old daughter, Dermot Blake shot Tashianna Blake in the head several times in front of both children.

About an hour later, Colorado Springs police said Dermot Blake called the police to report someone had been shot and killed. When police arrived, Tashianna Blake was found dead and Dermot Blake was reportedly covered in blood; he was immediately placed in handcuffs.

Dermot Blake is accused of first-degree murder, child abuse and other charges.

His trial began last week. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per Colorado law.