The nearly five-year investigation that resulted in murder charges against the father of a 13-year-old Monument boy evokes a notorious El Paso County case involving similar obstacles. As in the case of Mark Redwine - charged last week with second-degree murder in the death of his son, Dylan - Timothy and Deborah Nicholls were prime suspects in a 2003 arson in Colorado Springs that destroyed their house and killed their three children. But with doubts about the strength of the evidence, prosecutors held off filing charges. That changed with a fresh perspective, and a secret grand jury investigation. "I can tell you that some members of law enforcement felt that 'beyond reasonable doubt' was there.