After about nine hours of deliberation, jurors declared they could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial of former Manitou Springs High School teacher and soccer coach Matthew Barton, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student, forcing Judge Eric Bentley to declare a mistrial.

Bentley asked the head juror on Wednesday morning if there was any chance the 12-person jury could reach a unanimous verdict, to which the juror responded that it would be "impossible."

Bentley said there was "no meaningful alternative" to declaring a mistrial and setting a new trial date.

To adhere to Barton's right to a speedy trial within three months of a mistrial, a new trial date was set for Dec. 5. However, defense attorney Cindy Hyatt said she would ask for a continuance on that date, and a new jury trial of May 8 would be set at that time.

"I know this is a disappointing outcome for all parties," Bentley told the attorneys following the mistrial declaration.

The jury heard closing arguments on Tuesday morning, and during her closing argument, prosecuting attorney Jessica McCarville emphasized how evidence and testimony presented throughout the trial showed that Barton, 53, repeatedly assaulted the student for more than a year, beginning in 2009. The former student, who testified last week, said she and Barton had sex about once a week during that time period.

McCarville highlighted the volume of text messages being sent between Barton and the student. Phone records showed thousands of texts sent between the two in 2009 and 2010 — some sent as late as 3 a.m.

"That is insane. Absolutely insane," McCarville said.

"A million text messages does not prove sexual contact," Hyatt told the jury during her closing arguments.

Hyatt also said the claims made by the former student have "no basis in reality."

Barton is charged with sexual assault on a child between the ages of 15 to 18 by someone in a position of trust and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, court records show.

If found guilty, Barton faces a mandatory eight to 24 years in prison up to a potential life sentence, said Howard Black, a spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

After the mistrial, the district attorney's office declined a request for an interview from The Gazette.

Hyatt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Gazette.