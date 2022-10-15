COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning.

Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a ‘donut’ and collided with another vehicle on the roadway around midnight. When the vehicles collided a streetlight was knocked down.

The driver which had the teens in the car was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Read more at KKTV.com.

