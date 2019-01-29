Victor Boschman, Ellen Boschman
Caption +

Victor and Ellen Boschman from Holland, visit Barker Dam in Joshua Tree National Park, on Thursday, April 23, 2015, where the Dam is back to it's original look after graffiti that had disfigured it for some time was painted over. The Dam was put off limits several years ago after vandals carved their names into the cement of the historic landmark, built by Old West ranchers for water storage. The work was done by University of New Mexico conservators. (Kurt Miller/The Press-Enterprise via AP)

 Kurt Miller
Show MoreShow Less

The former superintendent of Joshua Tree national park has said it could take hundreds of years to recover from damage caused by visitors during the longest-ever government shutdown.

“What’s happened to our park in the last 34 days is irreparable for the next 200 to 300 years,” Curt Sauer said at a rally over the weekend, according to a report from the Desert Sun. Sauer retired in 2010 after running the park for seven years.

Mesa Verde reopening delayed by snowfall, rockfall, road damage

The park reopened Monday after the record 35-day shutdown, and park workers returned to a state of chaos, including damaged trees, graffiti and ruined trails. The reduced ranger supervision during the shutdown saw increased vandalism at the park, causing officials to announce on Jan. 8 that Joshua Tree would temporarily close. It was announced a day later that officials were able to use recreation fee revenue to avoid the closure.

Read more at theguardian.com.

Tags

Load comments