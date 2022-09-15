Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Johnson, 28, is accused of having stabbed and killed his Walgreens coworker, Whitelaw, on June 11. The coroner's report obtained by The Gazette states that Whitelaw suffered 42 wounds from a single-edged knife.

The preliminary hearing slated for Friday morning will see Judge Eric Bentley reviewing evidence from the prosecution to determine if they can continue pursuing first-degree murder charges against Johnson.

Johnson has not appeared in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court since Tuesday, June 21 for his first appearance.

If Bentley determines that the prosecution can move forward with pursuing charges against Johnson, a date for Johnson to announce a plea could be entered.

On the evening of June 11, Whitelaw was found dead inside the breakroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd., having suffered injuries to her neck.

The following day, Johnson was arrested more than 100 miles from Colorado Springs by Colorado State Patrol with scratches on his face and hands, which Johnson said he got from having been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs, according to an affidavit.

According to the same affidavit, Whitelaw had made complaints to her manager at Walgreens about Johnson more than a year before her death, saying he was making “advances towards her” that made Whitelaw uncomfortable.

Several weeks before her death, Whitelaw had requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with Johnson, according to the affidavit. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was returned to Colorado Springs after he was found by state troopers and stated to police that at one time he had a crush on Whitelaw but didn’t anymore, and that he was in the breakroom and “fell in the blood.” After falling, Johnson said, he went home to change clothes.