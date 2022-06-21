Joshua Taylor Johnson made his first appearance in court Tuesday and had charges filed against him in the death of teenage co-worker, Riley Whitelaw.

The prosecution told The Gazette that Johnson, 28, faces one charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Whitelaw, 17.

If convicted, Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison.

On the evening of June 11, Whitelaw was found dead inside the breakroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd., having suffered injuries to her neck.

The following day Johnson was arrested more than 100 miles from Colorado Springs by Colorado State Patrol with scratches on his face and hands, which Johnson said he got from having been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs, according to an affidavit.

According to the same affidavit, Whitelaw had made complaints to her manager at Walgreens about Johnson more than a year prior to her death, saying he was making "advances towards her" that made Whitelaw uncomfortable.

Several weeks before her death, Whitelaw had requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with Johnson, according to the affidavit. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was returned to Colorado Springs after he was found by state troopers and stated to police that at one time he a crush on Whitelaw but didn't anymore, and that he was in the breakroom and "fell in the blood." After falling, Johnson said, he went home to change clothes.

Since his arrest, Johnson has been held in El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Johnson's attorney waived the right to hold his next hearing within 35 days, and judge Eric Bentley of the 4th Judicial District Court scheduled the hearing for the morning of Aug. 26.