Jones Park users have been asked to provide feedback to help determine the future of the popular recreation hub in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains.
The online survey that went live over the weekend at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Jones_Park is the next step in realizing a master plan for the 1,200 acres — a guiding document for the next seven to 10 years.
Altitude Land Consultants, hired by El Paso County to oversee the process, hosted a public meeting at the end of November, and the list of questions is a chance for anyone who missed to lend their two cents. They have until the survey closes Feb. 22.
Tim Wolken, director of the Community Services Department that manages the county’s parks and open spaces, envisioned the plan leading to more trail markers and interpretive signs celebrating Jones Park’s colorful history.
He expected there’d be new benches for explorers to rest in nature.
“And, of course, there’s the potential of additional trails,” Wolken said.
The survey asks takers to rate the importance of new segments and loops in Jones Park, and it also seeks to know what kind of experience users would want if trails were proposed. That’s a big ‘if’ at this point.
The county assumed control of Jones Park in 2015 amid the U.S. Forest Service’s yearslong effort to realign trails away from Bear Creek. The initiative was meant to protect the greenback cutthroat trout found to be living in the watershed.
Not all were pleased by the end result, namely mountain bikers who lamented the replacement to Trail 667, otherwise known as Cap’n Jacks. Dirt bikers, who were without access during the Forest Service’s review, have expressed approval since the changes. At Altitude Land Consultant’s fall meeting, they asked for the master plan to maintain the status quo, while other user groups were interested in what Tony Boone had to say.
The Salida-based trail builder — one of the West’s most highly regarded — is serving as a subcontractor on the project.
Among his comments at the meeting, Boone said he viewed the emergence of user-created “rogue” trails as “a sign that people are looking for trails that aren’t existing.”
But any new trails would have to be within the parameters set by the property’s conservation easement, Wolken said. He said advocates could be convened in the coming weeks to discuss trails more in depth.
A master plan could be presented to the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in April or May, Wolken said. The plan would then seek approval by county commissioners.