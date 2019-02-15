Jon Karroll, a longtime television anchor with KRDO in Colorado Springs, announced Friday that he's leaving the news desk.
Karroll, a co-anchor of KRDO's morning newscasts in recent years, made the announcement on his Facebook page.
"After 30+ years of radio and TV news I'm hanging up my microphone," Karroll wrote on Facebook. "I'm NOT retiring."
Karroll will be joining the nonprofit organization Special Kids Special Families, which provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs, according to its website.
Karroll will be Special Kids Special Families' development and communications manager.
"I plan to use the connections that I've made and the trust that I've worked to earn in this community to raise awareness of this worthy cause," Karroll said. "It's a new chapter in my life and I'm very excited about it."
