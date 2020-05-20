Faced with slashing $3.3 billion from next year’s state budget, the Joint Budget Committee has proposed a three-year freeze on Colorado’s homestead exemption, eliminating property tax savings for seniors.
Cutting the popular exemption would remove from the 2020-21 budget an estimated at $163.6 million, leaving the JBC more than $1 billion short of its obligation to close the funding gap.
The vote on Tuesday evening was not unanimous; the JBC’s Republicans, Rep. Kim Ransom of Littleton and Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale, both voted against.
The program allows seniors 65 and older and who have been in a primary residence for 10 years to waive property taxes for 50% of the first $200,000 of their actual property value.
The JBC struggled Wednesday to find more savings without making major and potentially very damaging cuts in state services.
After more than two weeks of budget cutting and attempts to bridge the massive funding gap, JBC staff director Carolyn Kampman informed the committee Wednesday morning that they were still short $1.17 billion of meeting the constitutional requirement for a balanced budget.
The news led to the committee disappearing for virtually the entire day, as they struggled to figure out where to find the money. They met in public session for about an hour to approve budget-balancing legislation.
Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, an Arvada Democrat, tweeted Wednesday morning they would save for last potential cuts to K-12 education. “We are trying to get as close to balanced as possible” before making those reductions, she said.
The homestead exemption has been suspended during a recession before, in 2010, also for three years.
Left undecided is whether the suspension will also apply to disabled veterans, who likewise benefit from the property tax waiver. Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat, asked that the committee allow the exemption for veterans to continue.
The exemption is set in the state Constitution, but it also grants the General Assembly the power to raise or lower the maximum amount of residence value that is exempt from taxation. That could be as low as zero, erasing the exemption.
Given that the JBC did not vote unanimously, the bill that will suspend the exemption will not be a committee bill and will be carried by committee Democrats.
The committee discussed the exemption on May 4 but postponed the decision until the updated revenue forecast came out.
JBC staff analyst Alfredo Kemm recommended against cutting benefits for veterans, arguing that the senior exemption was so broad that it applied even to those who are well-off.
“The problem with this thing is that it applies to everybody,” Kemm said. “I’ve been getting $500 per year for years” from the program, until he and his wife sold the home.
Allowing even those with high-priced homes to use the waiver has led to skyrocketing costs over the years. “If there’s a way to protect those folks who are threatened, we need to find a way to do that,” Kemm said.
Tuesday night’s action to suspend the program came with no discussion.
The JBC also voted to take $43 million out of the unclaimed property tax fund, after lengthy discussion. The fund comes from abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts, uncashed checks that are without activity for a certain period of time, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has been expired for at least five years. It does not include real estate or vehicles.
The state treasurer, through the Great Colorado Payback program, administers the fund, which has a $404 million balance.
The vote Tuesday evening was unanimous but not without some back and forth among committee members. Ransom, who initially opposed the transfer, agreed to support it only after clarifying that the transfer wouldn’t stop people from collecting their property.
The JBC on Wednesday was on its last day of budget cutting, to give their staff time to draft the Long Appropriations Bill for next week’s session.