John Tagert quickly climbed the ranks within the Colorado Springs Police Department — four years before he was named chief of police in 1976, he was a sergeant.

During his 42-year tenure, he authorized an investigation into the Ku Klux Klan during its rebirth in the city.

He was an adrenaline seeker, jumping out of planes and rock climbing in Colorado through his early 80s.

Tagert died Sept. 30 in his Cascade home, his son James Tagert said. He was 86.

A Colorado Springs native, John Tagert enlisted in the Air Force in 1952, government records show. He fought in the Korean War and was honored for his service with a United Nations Service Medal, a Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, and National Defense Service Medal.

He joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1962 and worked his way up the ranks at an “unprecedented” rate before retiring for medical reasons in 1985, said spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.

During his four-decade police career, he started a police reserve program, which allowed civilians to become reserve officers after completing 90 hours of training and conducting patrol duties with a full-time officer, Kerr said.

When appointed chief, Tagert said he aimed “to provide residents of Colorado Springs with a safe and comfortable environment in which to live,” according to police archives. In line with his goal, he assigned a detective to the then-new Pikes Peak Region Area Crime Stoppers.

Part of his legacy as chief was documented in the 2018 Spike Lee-directed movie, “BlacKkKlansman,” which tells the story of retired CSPD detective Ron Stallworth’s attempt to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1978 and ’79. After the Klan made contact with Stallworth by mail and phone, then-Chief John Tagert authorized detectives to conduct an investigation.

Since his father’s death, James Tagert dusted off a copy of Stallworth’s book that chronicles the department’s investigation. Inside the signed copy, Stallworth’s handwritten note to John Tagert read: “We did it Chief!”

Five years after leaving the department in 1985, John Tagert was named deputy chief of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned in 1993, his son said.

James Tagert remembers a few trips to the police station to visit his father, but for the most part, the father of two kept his work and family life separate, he said.

“For all of the things he must have seen in his life, he was always very level-headed,” James Tagert said, recalling how his father often dodged swear words for more gentle expressions, such as “For Pete’s sake!”

“He was lovely to be around,” he said.

After his parents got divorced in 1985, James Tagert and his younger brother, Michael, moved to Denver and visited his dad at his Cascade home, nestled into the Pikes Peak foothills, on the weekend. There, his dad would support his love for poetry and drawing and Michael’s passion for sports.

His father remarried in 1987 to Patricia Nicoletti; she died in 2015.

In the five years before his death, John Tagert had surgeries on his heart, neck and shoulder as well as a pneumonia that kept him in the hospital for a month, his son said. At the time, his wish was “to be home and live peacefully.”

James said he was astonished by his father’s recovery, but he watched as John Tagert’s health continued to decline until he could no longer walk and breathing became difficult.

“He got his wish, which was to be here,” James Tagert said. He and his younger brother watched their father take his last breath at 8:43 a.m.

John Tagert is survived by his two sons, James and Michael Tagert, his brother Bert Tagert and his grandchildren Zoey and Jayce Tagert.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.