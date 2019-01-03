Unless you’ve dated Jennifer Aniston or Taylor Swift or Katy Perry or have toured with the Grateful Dead, you likely wouldn’t think of a guy like John Mayer as someone you can relate to.
However, his toffee/overall eating habits indicate otherwise, as proven by a video he recently posted to his Instagram story. In it, he’s using his sultry singing voice to narrate his efforts to be an adult and only eat a limited amount of toffee … despite the fact it likely tastes better than skinny feels.
At one point, he eats the toffee out of the trash, before giving up and just getting on the treadmill. The song is called "eat one more and throw the rest away."
The candy is from Enstrom Candies, a company based out of Grand Junction with multiple Colorado locations.