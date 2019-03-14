Election 2020 Bipartianship
FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks in lower downtown Denver. Generations of presidential candidates have made promises to work across the aisle. But as the 2020 campaign kicks into high gear, some Democrats say they have little interest in talk of cross-party cooperation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Austin, Texas - John Hickenlooper knows he knows you from somewhere. The former Colorado governor just doesn't know if it's really you.

Such is the life of a politician who suffers from prosopagnosia, or face blindness, a medical condition that makes it difficult -- and often impossible -- to recognize or remember people's faces, even if someone with the ailment has met them a handful of times.

Hickenlooper means no offense by his lack of memory and it's an ailment that doesn't discriminate: The former governor had to be introduced to Robin Pringle four times before he actually remembered who she was.They are now married.

