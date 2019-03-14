Austin, Texas - John Hickenlooper knows he knows you from somewhere. The former Colorado governor just doesn't know if it's really you.
Such is the life of a politician who suffers from prosopagnosia, or face blindness, a medical condition that makes it difficult -- and often impossible -- to recognize or remember people's faces, even if someone with the ailment has met them a handful of times.
Hickenlooper means no offense by his lack of memory and it's an ailment that doesn't discriminate: The former governor had to be introduced to Robin Pringle four times before he actually remembered who she was.They are now married.
