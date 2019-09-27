Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel — who was shot in the head last year in the line of duty — was visited by his hero, WWE star John Cena, in New York on Friday, police tweeted.
On Aug. 2, 2018, Duzel was shot after responding to reports of gunshots near the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi is accused of shooting Duzel after being kicked out of an Uber car for being “handsy.”
The bullet caused a severe brain injury, and Duzel was sent to Englewood's Craig Hospital, which specializes in traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. Tuesday, Duzel and his family returned to his home state of New York for more rehabilitation, police reported.
The Police Department previously had asked for the public's help in encouraging Cena to visit while Duzel recovered.
"Help us in encouraging Cem’s hero, John Cena, to visit OUR hero," read an online statement. "In his most recent video to the public, Officer Duzel thanks the wrestling star for his words of inspiration; however, we are still hopeful John Cena will make a trip to visit Cem in person."
Friday, police posted on Facebook that the wrestling celebrity finally paid a visit to the recovering officer in New York.