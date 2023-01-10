On Tuesday Joe Roybal was officially sworn in as El Paso County's 29th sheriff, the first new face in the position in eight years, while familiar faces were also sworn into various other county offices.

"My promise to you … is that we will keep El Paso County safe for us, for our parents, and (we'll) hand it off to our children much better than we found it," Roybal said to a full crowd of law enforcement officials, elected representatives from across the Pikes Peak region, friends and family at New Life Church in northern Colorado Springs.

Roybal, who has been a member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office since 1995, succeeds former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, who served in the role since 2014.

Undersheriff Jeff Kramer, and the Sheriff's Office's sworn members and professional staff, also swore their oaths.

They joined several other judges and county elected officials who were sworn in at a separate ceremony Tuesday morning at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs.

Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer officially began serving their second terms on the Board of County Commissioners, representing the first and fifth districts, respectively.

El Paso County Coroner and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Leon Kelly and Surveyor Richard Mariotti were both sworn in to serve their second terms as several other officials took on new roles. Mark Flutcher, the county's former deputy assessor, officially became county assessor; Steve Schleiker, previously El Paso County assessor, took the oath of office as clerk and recorder; and Chuck Broerman, the county's former clerk and recorder, was sworn in as county treasurer.

In a brief speech Tuesday, Roybal reflected on his childhood growing up as a "young Hispanic kid" in Colorado Springs' Stratton Meadows neighborhood who is "now elected sheriff of El Paso County." He thanked his family and wife for their support in his pursuit of that goal.

In interviews after the ceremony, Roybal said he plans to address legislative challenges "out of the gate" in his tenure, including Colorado's controversial red-flag gun law that allows law enforcement officials and private residents to petition a court for permission to confiscate guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

The mass shooting in late November at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs renewed debate over the contentious law on a national level.

El Paso County officials did not pursue a red-flag order against the suspect in the shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was arrested in 2021 over a bomb threat that forced residents in Lorson Ranch, neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County, to evacuate from their homes for about three hours.

No formal charges were pursued in that case.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In a press conference in December, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said sheriff's officials had recovered guns at the scene of that incident in 2021, which were never returned to Aldrich. Allen criticized media and politicians who made statements on the Club Q shooting, whom he said claimed the District Attorney's Office didn't do enough to keep Aldrich off the streets. Allen has repeatedly refuted that assertion.

Roybal said Tuesday it was his responsibility to balance safety with protecting people's rights.

"It's my job to work with legislatures (and) lawmakers to keep the community safe and protecting (sic) those constitutional rights. I believe we can strike a balance and I hope level heads come together to solve that problem," he said.

Roybal said he also plans to make good on his campaign promises to add new programs and incentives to bolster the number and quality of deputies in the department.

Law enforcement has faced workforce losses and struggled to recruit and retain staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent fracturing of the community's trust in law enforcement, he said.

Roybal said his office will soon announce details surrounding the launch of a new program designed to "attract a wider workforce." He also said he's identified money in the department's budget to increase deputy salaries.

Inmate and mental health care in the jail is "absolutely a priority," the sheriff said. Health care at the facility has been a constant challenge, and the Sheriff's Office has recently weathered criticism as it saw one of the state's largest coronavirus outbreaks among county jails and the office announced a spate of inmate deaths in 2022.

Roybal also said he plans to implement a new jail program similar to the department's Behavioral Health Connect (BHCON) unit, which pairs a deputy and a licensed behavioral health clinician for coordinated responses in the community.

"When one of our citizens (is) in crisis inside the facility, we have those personnel go there to hopefully de-escalate and prevent the use of force inside the jail," Roybal said.

Calling his election as sheriff "a dream come true," Roybal said Tuesday's ceremony was "surreal."

"For this to come to fruition, it means the world," he said.