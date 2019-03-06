Legendary "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek shared the news on YouTube, telling his fans, "I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base."

"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he added.

