Jefferson County Public Health is suing the Bandimere Speedway for violating public health orders during Tuesday's “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally.
The rally drew several thousand people to the speedway near Red Rocks in Morrison in protest of Gov. Jared Polis’ health orders regarding COVID-19.
A Jefferson County Public Health order limits outdoor events to 175 people and requires the use of masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“After Bandimere refused to comply with both county and state public health orders, JCPH decided it had no choice but to take legal action against Bandimere to protect the safety for all county residents and encourage behaviors that limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said the agency said in a statement released Thursday.
JCPH said it had notified the speedway prior to the rally that “large events, no matter their intent, remain subject to current Executive Orders and Public Health Orders as they are the law.”
Health officials also said they had worked with the speedway "repeatedly" to approve events in recent weeks, but had not received any plans related to Tuesday’s rally. Pre-approved plans are required for events involving more than 175 people.
The Bandimere Speedway’s website advertisement of the rally expressed the Bandimere family’s intention to file their own lawsuit against Polis, calling the orders unconstitutional and stating that Polis “has not honored the spirit of the emergency powers law by repeatedly extending and expanding his authority.”
The “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally was the second time the speedway had violated public health orders as it previously hosted a Fourth of July celebration with around 7,500 attendees.
The county requested a permanent restraining order against Bandimere on July 21 following the Fourth of July event but that request was denied by a district court judge. However, the speedway was ordered to comply with state and county health orders moving forward.
The Bandimere Speedway could not be reached for comment Thursday night.