Jefferson County is expanding face mask requirements to include public outdoor spaces, in addition to Gov. Jared Polis' state order which requires face masks for all indoor public spaces, according to Jefferson County's Public Health website.
The new rule requires everyone ages 11 and older to wear face masks indoors and outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
The order comes as Jefferson County hit its two-week case limit. The limit, which is 580 cases in a two-week period, allowed the county certain variances. However, those variances could be lost if the spread of the disease is not reduced.
“... the Board unanimously agreed it was important to implement a local mask order that best protects our residents based on the science and evidence currently available to us,” according to Greg Deranleau, president of the Jefferson County Board of Health. “We know there is great benefit to wearing a mask outdoors when it’s difficult to keep 6 foot distance between yourself and others who don’t live with you, and we want this prevention strategy to be as effective as possible."
The mask order does not include inside private homes or vehicles and provides exceptions for those with medical conditions and certain work settings. The order urges that children under 2 should not wear masks.