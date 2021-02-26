Jefferson County Public Schools on Friday announced their plan to move to in-person learning in all its classrooms.
Interim Superintendent Kristopher Schuh made the announcement after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Envirnment eased Jefferson County coronavirus restrictions Friday morning as the infection rate there falls.
The health agency recommends in-person learning for counties at lower infection levels, dubbed blue or green on the state's color-coded menu of coronavirus precautions.
“Since winter break, our goal has been the return of every grade level to in-person learning when it was both safe and sustainable to do so,” Schuh said in a message to students and families.
The district returned elementary schools to in-person learning in mid-January. Middle and high schools have been attending on a hybrid basis.
The move to in-person instruction was discussed with students, employees, and community members in the weeks ahead of the announcement, the interim superintendent said. Schuh said he also held regular meetings with Jefferson County Public Health to discuss the feasibility of the move.
“While we’ve had a number of quarantines, they have remained relatively small,” he said.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a 7-day rolling case count of 94, with 350 active quarantines.
The district is planning a two-phased return with the initial phase beginning March 15. In Phase 1, students return to classrooms based on each school’s ability to accommodate them while maintaining 6 feet of social distance. Students with a greater need for in-person instruction will be given priority. The hybrid option will still be available in the initial return phase.
Phase 2, set to begin April 5, will mark an end to the hybrid learning option. Students will attend classes at schools Monday through Thursday, with Friday set aside as a planning day for teachers and staff. Students will be able to meet individually with teachers and catch up on schoolwork on Fridays, according to Schuh.
“In addition to social distancing, strict adherence to health mitigation strategies will be in place,” Schuh noted.
Students who are learning 100% remotely will continue to do so unless an alternative request is made, Schuh said.
Charter school families are advised to check with their individual schools about plans to return to classrooms.
Schuh stressed that a return to the classroom will not mean a relaxing of COVID-19 precautions in the schools or in the community.
“We are not out of the woods,” he said, stressing the importance of continued mask wearing, social distancing and hand-washing. “Taking these simple actions will help to keep you safe and our schools open.”