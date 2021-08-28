Someone driving a red Jeep crashed through a gas station storefront in Fountain, police said, in an apparent attempt to break open an ATM that was inside Saturday morning.
Police said that around 7 a.m., someone tried to ram the machine inside the Loaf ‘N Jug near Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway with a red Jeep. It’s unclear if they were able to get inside the ATM, but the crash caved in a section of the gas station’s storefront, taking out several windows.
The crash, police said, was the second of two similar attempted heists to happen on Saturday.
The first happened at the Loaf ‘N Jug on Alegre Circle, with the driver in that crash plowing through the gas station’s front doors, knocking them off their hinges.