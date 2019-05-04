Jazz — and I’m talking about the edgy stuff, the real stuff — struggles with a draining obstacle. Many devout fans remain stuck in yesterday, listening often to icons from the 1950s — Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins — but seldom to the current talent exploring and stretching America’s music.
Pianist Vijay Iyer offers a chance to travel from yesterday to today. If you’re a jazz fan, embrace risk and take the trip with Iyer. He plays with his sextet Wednesday, at the Ent Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
He adores a long list of jazz greats — Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson, Hank Jones and, “most of all,” Thelonious Monk — but he refuses to allow this reverence to block his path to fresh sounds. He’s unlike many jazz devotees. He escapes the past and pushes music fully into 2019 with his own daring style.
In a phone call from his New York home, Iyer takes care to state his reverence for jazz heritage, but emphasizes he’s not imprisoned by that reverence.
“I’ve never understood this narrative that puts me somewhere outside the lineage of the music because I celebrate it as much as anybody else,” Iyer says. “It’s a weird narrative. It’s counterfactual. The way I see it, the tradition is creativity.”
He laughs.
“And what is the tradition that we’re even talking about? So many people seem to be focusing on 1955 to 1959, and it doesn’t make sense to me because there’s so much music that is important and has transformed American culture.”
When listening to Iyer, you hear hints of other influences. He played classical violin for 15 years, from 3 years old to 18, and remains fascinated by Bach and Saint Saens. He’s long enjoyed the music of Michael Jackson and listened with his friends to Jimi Hendrix, Rush and Led Zeppelin.
He did not seem destined for a life in music. He grew up in Rochester, N.Y., the son of first-generation immigrants from India. He studied mathematics and physics at Yale while teaching himself piano. (He was never formally trained.) He traveled west to Cal-Berkeley, planning to earn a Ph.D. in physics.
Music seized control of his life. He dived into the lively jazz scene in the San Francisco area and left Cal-Berkeley with a doctorate in technology and the arts.
In 2013, he was awarded the MacArthur Grant (often called the “genius” grant) along with $625,000. His works, writes Rolling Stone, “are both dazzlingly complex and furiously funky.”
When listening to Iyer’s original compositions, you can hear jazz’s past, but he transports you to fresh destinations where Bach and Miles and Jimi joyfully mingle. His live performances are, by turns, aggressively and gently hypnotic.
“I was just thinking what music always was for human beings,” he says. “It was to gather to remind ourselves how we can share an experience so intimately and so intensely.
“Our job as artists is to serve as a conduit to something genuine and to offer some kind of cathartic experience. It doesn’t matter what you know because the music does the work. It’s strange that I have to keep reminding people that music does something that reading about music in an encyclopedia doesn’t do.
“It’s an emotional and full-body experience. It’s something that’s ancient.”
If you attend Wednesday’s performance, you’ll hear echoes of Miles and Coltrane and Sonny and you’ll sense the devoted jazz student who resides inside Iyer. He’s grateful to the greats who came before him, greats who never allowed themselves to get lost in yesterday.
With his fresh, risky approach, Iyer is playing just the right notes.