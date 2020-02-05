Rapper Jay-Z said his decision to remain seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl is being misconstrued.
Video of the rapper and his wife Beyonce showed the couple seated as singer Demi Lovato sang the Star-Spangled Banner on Sunday. Some interpreted their decision not to stand as a political statement, but Jay-Z said that was not his intention.
“It actually wasn’t — sorry,” the 50-year-old music mogul said at a Columbia University lecture series on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.
He said if he'd wanted to make a political statement, “I’d tell you. … I’d say, ‘Yes, that’s what I’ve done.’ I think people know that about me.”
“I didn’t have to make a silent protest,” he added. “If you look at the stage and the artists that we chose — Colombian [Shakira] and Puerto Rican J-Lo — we were making the loudest statement. … And we had … a commercial running [on] social injustice during the Super Bowl. … Given the context, I didn’t have to make a silent protest.”