U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, the Democratic nominee for governor, plans to tap former state Rep. Dianne Primavera to be his running mate, Colorado Politics has learned.
The five-term congressman from Boulder says he’ll introduce Primavera, a former counselor and the CEO of an organization that fights breast cancer, during a Tuesday “listening tour” on health care concerns on the Western Slope.
Republican nominee Walker Stapleton, two-term state treasurer, has yet to name his running mate.
Polis said he chose Primavera, 68, from among a half-dozen finalists because her broad experience in health care fit with his experience in education — two issues the Democrats say will be at the center of their campaign.
“We really wanted someone who complemented my background and was a proven fighter for Colorado,” Polis said in an interview Monday. “That’s something Dianne’s not only been passionate about but has the experience to help transform that bold idea into reality. There’s no one tougher. She’s beat cancer four times, and I know that she’s ready to beat Trump and to help make sure we can save people money on health care.”
He said her range of experience — working for the state, setting policy and running a nonprofit — as well as her ability to win election in a competitive district helped with his decision.
Primavera, a 29-year survivor of breast cancer, has headed the Denver-based nonprofit Susan G. Komen Colorado foundation since last year.
She won election four times to the Broomfield-based House District 33 — but also lost twice, including the first time she ran in 2004 and in her 2010 bid for re-election in what turned out to be the closest race in the state. (Primavera won the seat back in 2012 and served two more terms.)
At the Statehouse, Primavera headed and sat on the public health care, human services, health insurance and state audit committees.
“I’ve walked in people’s shoes, having survived cancer, having been a single mom, having lost my health insurance and my job, wondering if I was ever going to be hired again,” Primavera said in an interview. “For me, it’s really important to protect some of the protections we have in place. We want to make sure people with pre-existing conditions have health insurance, and, once they get it, it’s something that they can afford and it’s high-quality. It shouldn’t depend on your ZIP code; it shouldn’t depend on the color of your skin; it shouldn’t depend on your education level.
“I was healthy as a horse (at 38). I was the picture of health. So to all of a sudden be facing the grim reaper,” she said, throwing up her hands. “I turned over every rock to try to figure out the ‘why me?’ It was really painful. It was really painful and lonely and scary. Then, when I got to the state Legislature and the first couple of bills they asked me to carry were cancer-related, I realized that was the ‘why me,’ that I could take that painful journey and do something with it to help other people survive.”
Both candidates said the listening tour — with stops in Grand Junction and Durango — will be emblematic of their approach to the campaign.
“My training has been as a counselor, so one of the skills I think I bring best to the discussion is listening,” Primavera said. “I think it’s important to listen to what people are going through, what their needs are, what some of the obstacles are.”
Polis added: “Our goal is to do two things. One is to save people money. Then we want some of those savings to go to expanding access and covering more people with a goal of universal coverage.”
Stapleton and state Republicans have hammered Polis’ support for universal coverage or a single-payer health care system, arguing that state voters rejected that approach when they overwhelmingly rejected a 2016 ballot measure to establish a single-payer system.
Amendment 69 called for $25 billion in payroll taxes to fund the new system, and the nonpartisan Colorado Health Institute had estimated that the costs would exceed that tax revenue and create an $8 billion deficit.
Polis said Primavera “brings amazing talent and integrity and drive to the lieutenant governor position. We’ll want to make sure that she has the opportunity to work on saving Coloradans money on health care, expanding access to health care, protecting consumers and really leveraging her lifetime of experience, both interacting with the health care system personally, in state agencies, in nonprofits and legislatively working to expand health care to more Coloradans.”
The Polis campaign teased the announcement Monday on Twitter, providing several clues — including that his pick is a Colorado native, owns two dogs and two fish and recently became a grandparent.