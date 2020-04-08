Jonathan Berg, known as a mission-driven collaborator who believes in empowering schools to build strong teams, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colorado League of Charter Schools.
Berg, a founder and CEO of the five-school James Irwin Charter Schools network in Colorado Springs, said he is honored to have been selected.
“It’s nice to be recognized for work you’ve done for a while,” he said.
The award is given annually to someone who “has demonstrated dedication which grows, supports or protects the charter school movement,” according to the organization, which supports the state’s 255 charter schools.
Board President Duane France described Berg as "the epitome of leadership."
"This award is a validation of his hard work," France said. "He's worked tirelessly for the students, families, parents and the community at-large. He has the respect of not only the education industry but also the community."
Berg, 73, is to retire at the end of this school year.
He said he never intended to become an educator, entering the field at age 51.
He’d had a satisfying job at The Navigators, a Colorado Springs-based Christian organization. But as his own children advanced through elementary school and into upper grades, he began to look at their needs.
Berg was among a group of parents who formed James Irwin High School, a college-prep public charter school authorized by Harrison School District 2. It opened in 2000 with Berg as principal.
He developed a charter middle school in 2002, which became the first public school in Colorado to use single-sex classrooms to equalize learning. The James Irwin elementary school followed in 2005. Both also are in Harrison School District 2.
Berg became CEO of the organization in 2007 and created two additional schools. James Irwin Charter Academy, an elementary school authorized under the state’s Charter School Institute, opened in 2013, and Power Technical Early College opened in 2016 in School District 49.
The five James Irwin schools are financially and academically separate but are accountable to one board of directors and the three charter authorizers.
About 2,100 students are enrolled this school year at James Irwin schools, named after Apollo 15 astronaut James Irwin, who lived in Colorado Springs at the time of his death in 1991.
The system’s mission of developing character traits of honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility and excellence, and fostering academic excellence among students has remained steadfast over the years, Berg said. Another distinguishing feature of the network is including Western civilization instruction as part of the Core Knowledge curriculum, he said.
“We live in a world where many great things have come out of Western civilization, and we try to accentuate those,” Berg said. “We don’t gloss over the negative things, but we want a balance.”
Consistency is paramount to creating a successful charter school and reaching the goals of its vision, said Berg, who often advises other charter schools.
“A lot of times in education we tend to change to the next new thing,” he said. “At James Irwin, we don’t do that. We have the same curriculum we’ve always had, but we find better ways to use it so it’s more effective.”
A military veteran, Berg said he looks for good people to work side-by-side and teaches school leaders how to find teachers and other staff who fit the mission.
“We’re very clear with the expectations, and we hire the right people who are all on the same page to do good things for our students,” Berg said. “I encourage growth and ideas from our students and our teachers, principals and staff so that we’re a learning and growing organization.”
After 22 years of working in education, Berg said he’s stayed because he’s found it fulfilling and rewarding.
"Primary and secondary schools are foundational institutions — they're laying foundations for life," he said. "Whether it's public traditional, charter or private schools, students can find what fits, somewhere where they can experience success. The diversity of educational opportunity is the prime gift of charter schools to their communities."
A new library under construction at James Irwin's Astrozon campus is being named after Berg and his wife, Elizabeth, who is also a school founder and the former principal of the James Irwin Elementary School. It is scheduled to open in the fall.