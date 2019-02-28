Monument resident James Alan Neal is heading back to California to face charges in the 1973 death of an 11-year-old girl.
The 72-year-old waived extradition at a hearing in El Paso County court Thursday morning, meaning he's not fighting being sent back to California, where murder charges were filed against him earlier this month.
California authorities have until March 14 to transport him back to the state, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.
California prosecutors allege Nealf sexually assaulted and strangled Linda Ann O'Keefe as the 11-year-old walked home from summer school in Newport Beach, south of Los Angeles on July 6, 1973.
California authorities said DNA evidence found on O'Keefe's body led them to Neal with the help of a genealogical website, FamilyTreeDNA.
At the time of the killing, Neal lived in Orange County under the name James Albert Layton Jr. Shortly after the murder, authorities say he moved to Florida, where an "incident" caused him to change his name to James Alan Neal.
Records indicate he moved to Monument in 2016 with his wife and her daughter's family. They were renting a house on Spaatz Road where homeowner Michael Thulson said they were the perfect tenants.
Monument police say Neal caused no problems before the California case arose.
Reached by phone last week, Neal's son-in-law declined comment.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office previously said it is considering seeking the death penalty against Neal.