Monument resident James Alan Neal is heading back to California to face charges in the 1973 death of an 11-year-old girl.

This undated photo provided by the Newport Beach Police Department shows Linda O'Keefe. James Neal, 72, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., and charged with murder with special circumstances in the death of O'Keefe, who was found strangled in 1973, a case that has long shaken the seaside community of Newport Beach, Calif., Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.
The 72-year-old waived extradition at a hearing in El Paso County court Thursday morning, meaning he's not fighting being sent back to California, where murder charges were filed against him earlier this month.

California authorities have until March 14 to  transport him back to the state, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. 

California prosecutors allege Nealf sexually assaulted and strangled Linda Ann O'Keefe as the 11-year-old walked home from summer school in Newport Beach, south of Los Angeles on July 6, 1973.

California authorities said DNA evidence found on O'Keefe's body led them to Neal with the help of a genealogical website, FamilyTreeDNA.

At the time of the killing, Neal lived in Orange County under the name James Albert Layton Jr. Shortly after the murder, authorities say he moved to Florida, where an "incident" caused him to change his name to James Alan Neal.

This undated photo provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows James Neal. California authorities have released a decades-old photo of a suspect in the 1973 killing of an 11-year-old girl in the hopes of jogging the memory of any potential witnesses. Officials in Orange County said Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 that the photo may depict what James Neal looked like around the time Linda O'Keefe was killed. James Neal, a Colorado man arrested after DNA tied him to the 1973 killing of an 11-year-old California girl has yet to decide if he will fight extradition.
Records indicate he moved to Monument in 2016 with his wife and her daughter's family. They were renting a house on Spaatz Road where homeowner Michael Thulson said they were the perfect tenants.

Monument police say Neal caused no problems before the California case arose.

Reached by phone last week, Neal's son-in-law declined comment.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office previously said it is considering seeking the death penalty against Neal.

