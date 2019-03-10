A jaguar attacked a woman at a zoo in Arizona, leaving her with injuries that required medical attention, the fire department said.
The attack happened Saturday evening at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, said Shawn Gilleland of the Rural Metro Fire Department. The guest crossed over the barrier to get a photo and was attacked by a female jaguar, the zoo tweeted, citing witness accounts.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, CNN affiliate KPHO reported.
