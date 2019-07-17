After her original visit was canceled due to a shooting at the Highlands Ranch STEM School, presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump is back on track for a visit to the Lockheed Martin space facility in Littleton Monday.
The visit seeks to promote the Trump administration's efforts to expand workforce development and apprenticeships.
She'll join Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson for a roundtable discussion on workforce development and apprenticeship programs in Colorado and throughout the U.S., according to a White House news release.
The discussion will highlight three Lockheed programs said to increase workplace productivity, including the Metro State University-Lockheed Martin Co-Op and its new Software Associate Degree Program.
"Our mission is straightforward; to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs," a statement from Ivanka Trump read.
Lockheed was one of more than 280 companies that signed President Trump’s Pledge to American Workers, promising to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in training students and workers to prepare them for the jobs of the future. Ivanka planned to visit another company that signed the pledge, Hy-Vee, in Iowa Friday.
After Ivanka's original visit to Colorado in May was delayed, she instead met with Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, one of the law enforcement officials who responded to the STEM shooting. One student was killed and eight other people were injured in the shooting.