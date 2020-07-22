Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, will visit Colorado on Thursday and Friday to highlight the administration's conservation and affordable child care efforts.
The two-day tour will include a Thursday visit to Rocky Mountain National Park to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act, during which she will visit the park's discovery center and deliver remarks. Joining her will be Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a Colorado native, according to a statement Wednesday from a White House spokesman.
Ivanka Trump will tour a Denver-area child care facility on Friday and participate in a discussion with its director, parents, workers and local stakeholders regarding "the important need to reopen child care centers for working families, and best practices to ensure a healthy and safe return for all children and workers," referencing pandemic-related facility closures.
Joining her will be Colorado's Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner; U.S. Department of Labor Director Laurie Todd Smith; and Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families, according to the statement.
“I am looking forward to visiting the great state of Colorado and learning how this administration’s policies are helping citizens across the state," said Ivanka Trump in a statement, which thanked Gardner for his efforts in supporting the administration's "pro-family" policies.
In a Wednesday statement, Gardner said he was honored to meet with the president's daughter, as well as Smith and Johnson, and would "fight to make sure Coloradans have the resources necessary to get through the COVID-19 pandemic."
“Parents in Colorado and across our country are concerned with making sure that child care is available and schools are reopening safely,” Gardner said, adding that he will continue to "support the safety of child care operations in Colorado."
Colorado child care facilities have been allowed, and even encouraged, to operate during the pandemic, including during Gov. Jared Polis' "stay at home" order this spring.
Neither the Colorado Democratic Party nor the campaign for the Democratic candidate running for Gardner's seat this November, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, returned calls Wednesday seeking comment about the visit.
The Trump administration's environmental record has come under criticism for its climate change policies and rollback of protections enacted by its predecessors. The administration pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord and weakened Obama-era initiatives to reduce emissions from vehicles and power plants.
As of July the Trump administration has reversed, revoked or rolled back nearly 70 environmental rule and regulations, with an additional 30 in progress, according to a New York Times analysis based on research from Harvard and Columbia law schools.
The visit is Ivanka Trump's first to Colorado since last July, when she visited Lockheed Martin’s space-division headquarters in Jefferson County to discuss the shifting nature of work and changing face of the workforce. Two months prior she visited Highlands Ranch, where she met with law enforcement officials who responded to the STEM School shooting.
The Associated Press and Colorado Politics reporters Ernest Luning and Joey Bunch contributed to this report.